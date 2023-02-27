Before I become a social pariah, let me tell you that I'm thrilled the KC Chiefs won the Super Bowl. I watched the game, I jumped up, I sat down, I went outside and heard my neighbors' excited yells and watched the fireworks. I am all for celebrating the win.

I don't think any school district should cancel school for the Chiefs parade. It's a classic pitting of the haves and the have nots. Those that can afford, or have the luxury of, taking off work and those that don't. I know too many families that can't take off to attend a parade, they either don't get paid or they have to use a vacation day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.