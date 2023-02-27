Before I become a social pariah, let me tell you that I'm thrilled the KC Chiefs won the Super Bowl. I watched the game, I jumped up, I sat down, I went outside and heard my neighbors' excited yells and watched the fireworks. I am all for celebrating the win.
I don't think any school district should cancel school for the Chiefs parade. It's a classic pitting of the haves and the have nots. Those that can afford, or have the luxury of, taking off work and those that don't. I know too many families that can't take off to attend a parade, they either don't get paid or they have to use a vacation day.
Families are now struggling with two-days notice to find child care, which, for many, this might also be an extra expense. How many students will go hungry on Wednesday when they can't count on a school breakfast or lunch?
Two-days notice.
I have to believe that we know that poverty doesn't take a break. Why are we as a broader community committing $700,000 to a parade when we can't pay our teachers and staff what they need and deserve when we have children hungry for food and social connection in a setting that a parade will not provide?
I don’t begrudge the parade or the celebration. I do begrudge spending $700,000 for an experience that is not inclusive of all of our community.
Respectfully to everyone that may not agree, I respect your thoughts and only ask that you find the grace to respect my opinion.
In light of the recent school shooting in Texas, the Courier-Tribune is reaching out to local school districts about their safety policies and procedures and how recent incidents may be impacting them going forward. Now we want to hear from you. Do you think schools do enough to keep kids safe?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.