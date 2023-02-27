I am proud to live in the Kansas City region and am especially proud of the Chiefs and the honor they brought to our area through their Super Bowl victory. I am proud of our loyal fans and the noise they make with each home game. I am proud of our ownership, management team, coaching staff and especially our players.
Kansas City did a good job hosting the Parade of Champions last week providing a venue for us fans to express our pride and rejoice as one over the success of our local athletes. The parade seemed orderly, well-planned, well-monitored and well attended. It was even appropriate that local schools were dismissed so that our children could see their role models. I appreciate Chief of Police Stacey Graves saying it would be a family-friendly parade with no open consumption of alcohol and no marijuana.
Thus, I was saddened to see our local heroes not observing the family-friendly rule that the rest of us chose to observe. Their open consumption of alcohol in front of the family-friendly fans taught something to our children about expectations and exceptions — a lesson we need not emphasize. Our team knows the importance of playing by the rules and those rules need to apply even to a celebratory parade.
I look forward to October when we all wear blue and meet again for a parade in downtown Kanas City as we celebrate the Royals and their World Series victory. And I hope the next Parade for Champions will find everyone observing the family-friendly rule.
In light of the recent school shooting in Texas, the Courier-Tribune is reaching out to local school districts about their safety policies and procedures and how recent incidents may be impacting them going forward. Now we want to hear from you. Do you think schools do enough to keep kids safe?
