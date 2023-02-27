I am proud to live in the Kansas City region and am especially proud of the Chiefs and the honor they brought to our area through their Super Bowl victory. I am proud of our loyal fans and the noise they make with each home game. I am proud of our ownership, management team, coaching staff and especially our players.

Kansas City did a good job hosting the Parade of Champions last week providing a venue for us fans to express our pride and rejoice as one over the success of our local athletes. The parade seemed orderly, well-planned, well-monitored and well attended. It was even appropriate that local schools were dismissed so that our children could see their role models. I appreciate Chief of Police Stacey Graves saying it would be a family-friendly parade with no open consumption of alcohol and no marijuana.

