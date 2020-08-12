The Smithville Community in Action volunteer coalition held an online Medical Marijuana Community Forum on Aug. 6th on their Facebook page. It was very informative and everyone will appreciate the information no matter what side of the debate regarding medical marijuana they fall on.
There were four presenters from different backgrounds: one doctor, two whom will make a profit off of medical marijuana and one referred to as the "marijuana czar of Missouri.” All made strong statements that there is no reason for youth to be using marijuana in the home or anywhere else.
These statements were all independent, uncoached and unequivocal. The coalition did nothing to request these presenters focus on youth prevention. We didn't even inform the three that were probably unfamiliar with our coalition that we were a youth prevention organization. If you watch the forum, you will notice we didn't even take the opportunity to introduce the coalition or the work we do at the beginning of the online forum. The presenters were completely unbiased and uninfluenced. That is incredibly validating for the work we are doing and a strong message to parents and community members.
These are professional people and experts in their field. They have all looked at the data and the studies, some through a different lens than we would look at the same information, yet they came to the very same conclusion. Marijuana is dangerous for developing brains.
The forum can be viewed on the coalition FB page @SmithvilleMOCIA.
Jennifer Road
Liberty
