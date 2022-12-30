The Missouri Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, the organization that claims ownership of the plot the Confederate monument in the Liberty cemetery sits on as well as the statute, added this plaque in 2020.
I am one of the “few citizens of Liberty” who “know about the Confederate statue in Fairview Cemetery" referenced in a Dec. 15 letter to the editor. The author claims there are remains buried in the plot that could be damaged, laments the $16,577.50 spent by the city of Liberty to determine ownership, and asks, “Will the removal of the grave marker to dead veterans provide peace?”
Let us see what the statue has to say.
“If there are burials near me, there were no names placed upon me at the time of my installation in 1904. In 2020 however, someone glued small brass names to my south side. You know, the side that says, 'In God We Trust,' although the 'we' believed it was their right to own people, sell them from their family and consider them a source of wealth. Regardless, I know the plan is to not disturb the graves by only taking me off the base and to preserve me in a historically appropriate manner in a new, less public location.
Money gets attention, but people forget that inanimate objects can hurt people.
"I was erected to celebrate traitors who fought to preserve slavery in Missouri. I have seen the tears of Black citizens. I know the decades of disparagement and racial discrimination they have endured. As an example, in 1932, the school board provided $1,000 to the Liberty High School football team ($20,730 in 2022 dollars) and $0 for the Black team at Garrison. Fortunately, the William Jewell football program subsidized the undefeated Garrison team, although their 'state championship' went unreported in the white press.
"I know what I am — a rock, created in discrimination. It has come at an enormous cost to our Black citizens.
“'The dead veterans' I celebrate were, in fact, traitors to the United States of America. On my north side are the names Philip Reddish, by whom I was conceived and who enlisted the Daughters of the Confederacy to collect money for my installation; and Nathan Bedford Forrest, under who Reddish served. Forrest is responsible for the Ft. Pillow Massacre of 300 unarmed black Union soldiers as well as being the first grand wizard of the KKK. I know that I’m as dumb as a rock, but it seems odd to honor him.
“In closing, I know what I am. I am a tired, immoral relic."
