Plaque memorializing Civil War dead added to monument

The Missouri Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, the organization that claims ownership of the plot the Confederate monument in the Liberty cemetery sits on as well as the statute, added this plaque in 2020.

Kellie Houx/Staff Photo

I am one of the “few citizens of Liberty” who “know about the Confederate statue in Fairview Cemetery" referenced in a Dec. 15 letter to the editor. The author claims there are remains buried in the plot that could be damaged, laments the $16,577.50 spent by the city of Liberty to determine ownership, and asks, “Will the removal of the grave marker to dead veterans provide peace?”

Let us see what the statue has to say.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.