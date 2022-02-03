I want to speak to the heart of the matter, And that is, have we not learned anything from our history?
As I look back upon the events of our past, I see a common thread: one group is superior; another group is inferior, their rights do not matter, they must be silenced and they must be eliminated.
I see this common thread woven through the atrocious events of the Holocaust: one group was superior; another group was inferior, their rights did not matter, they were silenced and many were eliminated.
I see this common thread woven through the atrocious events leading up to the Civil Rights Movement: one group was superior; another group was inferior, their rights did not matter, they were silenced, and some, if not many, were eliminated.
I see this common thread weaving its way across our nation and into Liberty’s soon to be history: one group is superior; another group is inferior, their rights do not matter, they should be silenced and the monument must be eliminated.
Anger and outrage are expressed by the people wanting the monument eliminated; however, they do not express anger and outrage at the words spray-painted on the monument. Words like: “BLM, Traitor, Racist, racist garbage, suck it losers, criminals, your heritage sucks, your history sucks."
Does your history suck? Does my history suck? History is history, the good and the bad.
Some say they are offended by the monument. I am offended by these words, words used to intimidate. But again, the common thread: one group is superior; one group is inferior, their rights do not matter, they must be silenced and the monument must be eliminated. Is this what you mean by inclusion?
David Sallee (in a Courier-Tribune letter to the editor published Jan. 20) wrote: “The monument that celebrates the Confederacy does not stand for the values of Liberty’s citizens”. He is not a Liberty citizen and does not represent the entirety of Liberty citizens.
What will be written about Liberty’s history? I hope that history reflects that we got it right. That we cut the old common thread and started a new common thread, one of true inclusion where no one was superior; no one was inferior; everyone’s rights mattered; no one was silenced; and no grave marker, monument or statue was eliminated. Let us cut the old common thread and stop the lawsuit to eliminate the monument.
Sharon Fiene
Liberty
