After two and half years, the Liberty City Council has fairly heard both sides of the Confederate monument issue.
The mayor wisely closed verbal comments but still allowed written comments to be reviewed by council members. (The mayor has since reversed that decision and again is allowing public spoken comments on the matter.)
It is an historical fact that the Confederate states succeeded from the U.S. government and its laws, so I had to chuckle that the attendees (at the recent meeting where Mayor Lyndell Brenton reversed his decision) brought forward that their First and Fifth Amendment rights of the opposing enemy of the Confederacy were being trampled.
Rick Boswell
Glenaire
