The definition of graduation: "receiving or conferring of an academic degree or diploma.
It's an accomplishment. Not an ending. A beginning. You have inherited the most important task any generation of graduates has ever faced.
You must save the world.
I know that sounds hyperbolic, but it all depends on how you decide to look at the world you are inheriting. You already know that denial of the science of climate change has not stopped sea levels from rising; or devastating storms, floods and fires from happening; or stopped pandemics or the migration of desperate people out of areas that can no longer support agriculture.
By now you also probably realize no one is coming to your rescue. What should you do? Roll up in a ball and cover your head with a blanket? Or meet the challenge?
I believe every one of you has an incredible opportunity to make a difference. Why? Because your generation has already begun to work towards mitigation of what the fossil fuel industry refused to admit decades ago, man was the cause of global warming. Your generation is already working to clean up our oceans, save wildlife, all the while ignoring the naysayers.
Your generation first shared playdates and then classrooms with all races and genders. You know there are no simple definitions of male or female and that the science of human biology is amazing. You know that books about our fraught relationship with our racial history belong in your libraries because you are not afraid to know the truth.
I know your generation has already stepped up to make the world a better place. I see your kindness. I see your goodness, your curiosity and your vitality. You are needed. You are going to succeed because, graduates, failure is not an option. Congratulations.
Bernadine Kline
Liberty
