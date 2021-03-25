I am honored to endorse Anna Marie Martin for the Liberty Hospital Board. Anna Marie has lived in Liberty for 44 years, raising her family, owning a business and being an active part of our community.
Anna Marie has served the Liberty community for years in many ways. She was a nurse for 25 years and served on the Liberty City Council from 1997 to 2009. Her years as a nurse and time on the council show her loyalty and love for others, including Liberty and the surrounding community.
Anna Marie was elected to the Liberty Hospital Board in 2015. In her six years of service on the Board of Trustees, she has been an integral part in expanding the Women's Clinic at Liberty Hospital, which offers 3D mammography among many other services for women. She has also been part of the integration of a partnership between MU Orthopaedics and Liberty Hospital. This is just the beginning of this incredible venture.
She is at her best when given a problem that needs a creative solution. This is exactly what we need on our hospital board; a woman with a servant's heart, a love for community and desire to make our hospital the best in can possibly be.
I ask you to join me on April 6 in voting to retain Anna Marie Martin for the Liberty Hospital Board of Trustees.
Rae Moore
Liberty councilman
