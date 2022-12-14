The current three Clay County Commissioners plan to vote Dec. 14, 2022, on 2022-ORD-43, a prevailing wage ordinance for our county.
As a Liberty resident for almost 50 years and a taxpayer, I am against this proposal. I think it would hurt more than help our community.
The market should be able to operate within a competitive environment. The market has a way of correcting itself without interference. We should be able to see the negative impact of the lockdowns and government-imposed dictates on our current market. Inflation is mainly due to what our government has done to force us into idealistic programs that only benefit the well-connected businesses who stand to make a lot of money off the backs of the taxpayers.
This prevailing wage proposal is just such a program. It benefits the well-connected unions that are behind this proposal. It is detrimental to a competitive market, i.e., small businesses and independent contractors, and will only put an undue burden on our local government and taxpayers.
I urge the commissioners not to go down this path. I believe this is not a prudent decision for our county government leaders to make. There are always good and bad consequences to the decisions we make. Some we cannot know at the time of our decision. I see only the bad consequences of a prevailing wage. This is a decision that needs further review and should be tabled until the full commission is seated in January.
