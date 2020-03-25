I have lived in six different cities in the Kansas City area. COVID-19 knows not boundary. We are all global members of our community. In one sense "we have the whole world in our hands."
There are many decisions we will make daily that will profoundly effect our community, examples include: self-quarantining; the number of times we have contact with others; the decision to hoard and donate; and how we communicate with family, friends, neighbors and many more. Our decisions should be based on how it effects the health and well-being of yourself, family and community.
Do not doubt your ability to make a difference. Our community is humanity.
Michael Casey
Liberty
