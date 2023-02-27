For almost three years, an offended group has tried to remove an historic grave marker to Confederate dead veterans. They have transferred their own values of offense and hatred to this marker while ignoring the entire story behind its position in the cemetery.
People from this offended group have resurfaced with newspaper editorials and speeches at the city council meetings to influence the court of public opinion. Have they forgotten that the disposition of the grave marker will be decided by a jury trial starting April 24, 2023? Are they not confident that the lawsuit that they coerced the city to file on their behalf will go their way?
The offended group wants to blame the waste of taxpayer money for this lawsuit on the group wanting to save the grave marker. To be clear, it was the city who filed the lawsuit on behalf of this offended group.
The offended group claims that their movement is not to join the national narrative to remove all things offensive or jump on the national bandwagon, yet they read at city council meetings news articles that across our nation these symbols are being removed.
The offended group who wants to remove the grave marker seems to have a selective view of what is offensive. Should not this same group who wants to condemn the grave marker also call out one of their own for repeatedly using an offensive word at a city council meeting, a word that has been deemed offensive for decades? This offensive word should never be uttered by anyone at any time for any reason. I certainly do not want a person who would use this word to represent my ward on the city council.
