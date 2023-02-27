For almost three years, an offended group has tried to remove an historic grave marker to Confederate dead veterans. They have transferred their own values of offense and hatred to this marker while ignoring the entire story behind its position in the cemetery.

People from this offended group have resurfaced with newspaper editorials and speeches at the city council meetings to influence the court of public opinion. Have they forgotten that the disposition of the grave marker will be decided by a jury trial starting April 24, 2023? Are they not confident that the lawsuit that they coerced the city to file on their behalf will go their way?

