When consumers see or hear an advertisement, whether it's on the internet, radio or television, or anywhere else, federal law says that ads must be truthful, not misleading, and, when appropriate, backed by scientific evidence.
Why do we not hear more about how the FTC and the FCC hold advertising to account for the Dodd-Frank Consumer Reform Act when it comes to “truth in advertising," especially political ads?
As the mid-term elections approach we are going to be bombarded by advertising, but that advertising, according to federal law, must and should be truthful, not misleading, and when appropriate, backed by scientific evidence.
So who will protect the consumer, the consuming public and our democracy? Think about our responsibility to democracy as Ukraine battles to save its democracy. We also have a threat against democracy here at home.
We should all be weary of those negative ads, attack ads and misleading ads from political pac groups. This is not democracy at its best, but at its worst. We deserve better and demand better from our politicians.
Skip Speer
Kansas City
