It is extremely disappointing that there are some people in our community that feel the need to damage the Little Free Pantry at the Presbyterian Church in Liberty on the corner of West Mississippi and North Gallatin streets.
About two months ago, someone broke the window that was part of the right door to the pantry. Then, (in April) it looked like someone knocked it off its base, breaking off the roof and the doors.
I hope that the church chooses to rebuild it and put one back up.
Frank Benavidez
Liberty
