In State Rep. Josh Hurlbert's column, "2022 promises busy, exciting year in state legislature" published Jan. 20, 2022, in the Courier-Tribune, I learned that "Missouri is one of the top 10 most secure states to vote in."
Good news, but I never doubted it. In my 50-plus years of voting in the several states I've lived in, I have been impressed with local election officials doing their best to see that our elections were run fairly.
Where Hurlbert failed in his piece was his use of coded language. Example: Critical Race Theory. A conservative activist, Christopher Rufo, invented the entire conflict over CRT, a course of study used only in law schools, not in our public schools, which Republicans used to rile suburban moms to bring them back in the fold after losing the last election. Too many fell for it.
Hurlbert uses the phrase "able-bodied" to throw shade at poor people, as in "able-bodied" Medicaid recipients should be required to work. I checked, and the requirement for aid is based strictly on one's financial circumstances, not on whether they are able to stand.
Then there is "election integrity," a phrase Republicans use to cast doubt on elections so they can push through voter suppression laws — at last count, 34 restrictive laws in 19 states. Suppressing not only who gets to vote, but deciding who counts the vote if they don't like the result is not a democracy.
The former president's big lie placed our country on the list of "backsliding democracies" for the first time in our history because he attacked the legitimacy of the 2020 election results with an attempted coup. The most dangerous code words used by Hurlbert are "election integrity" because they perpetuate the big lie and that attacks the integrity of our democracy.
Bernadine Kline
Liberty
