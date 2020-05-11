As COVID-19 continues to sweep the nation, it seems a high population of the American people continue to ignore the advice of every doctor and scientist and choose to listen only to themselves. In stores, I see only half of the customers wearing masks or following the one-way aisle rules. On social media, I see my peers together in large groups, doing the opposite of social distancing. They have continued to hang out and use coronavirus for cute captions on Instagram.
These people either don’t realize how their actions can affect the community, or they realize, but they don’t care. They seem to think that since they are young and healthy, they can do what they want. They don’t realize that this is not just going to end when the stay-at-home orders do. This is going to impact us all for months and even years. It also feels like a slap in the face to the doctors and nurses who are working tirelessly. These actions make people who are following the rules feel like we are doing it for nothing, because if other people are doing whatever they want, why shouldn’t we get to?
However, the rest of us continue to follow the rules because we understand the cost. We need to reestablish the sense of community that Americans take such pride in. We need to remember how our actions affect everyone around us. We can only fight this virus if we fight it together.
Grace Fisher
Liberty
