As a former Liberty School Board member, a parent of two LPS graduates, a former substitute teacher in the Liberty School District and as a member of the Liberty community for over 50 years, I strongly endorse Karen Rogers and Matt Sameck as candidates for the Liberty School Board.
The upcoming election is an important one. Our schools and teachers have faced unprecedented challenges and continue to navigate difficult waters. Karen and Matt bring incredibly strong qualifications to their potential service to our community. Both have direct professional experience in education: Karen as an education law attorney and Matt as an educator. Both have extensive community volunteer involvement in education and nonprofit work. Both bring a clear understanding of the role of a school board member, which is to work with the parents, the community and the school district to ensure that every student has the opportunity to receive an excellent public education.
I am impressed at the breadth and depth of endorsements Karen and Matt have received — from current and former educators, from parents and community members and from professional organizations. Because it is critical that our school board operates in a nonpartisan manner, I am encouraged to see endorsements from people I know and trust from different political views.
In my conversations with both Karen and Matt, I was struck by their warmth, enthusiasm, candor and eagerness to listen. I encourage you to learn more about Karen Rogers and Matt Sameck and to vote for them on April 5.
Amy Duncan
Liberty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.