As a founding member of Mid-Continent Public Library, I am very concerned about the recent actions of several of the trustees currently serving on the board.
Recordings of committee and full board meetings are available for the public to view, and I encourage you to see for yourself how a contingent of board members are prioritizing their personal and political ideas about diversity and access over their duties as library board members,. This is the not the leadership we envisioned when we consolidated the county libraries in 1965.
The founding Board of Trustees for MCPL created a library for all residents of the library district. We created a place where everyone was welcome and all viewpoints, even controversial ones, could be heard. We created a place where all citizens could find many perspectives that had been vetted by professional librarians.
(CEO) Steve Potter and his staff have done a great job in providing the library we, as founding members, envisioned. All that is in danger of being destroyed if the trustees of Clay and Platte counties do not put their personal agendas aside and focus on providing appropriate leadership of Mid-Continent Public Library.
As the last founding member of MCPL, I am saddened by the mess that has been made by a handful of MCPL Trustees.
Mack Porter
Kearney
