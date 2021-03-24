Congressman Graves' letter (in the March 18, 2021 Courier-Tribune) trashed the American Rescue Plan, a bill that is sending help and hope to a nation badly in need of both. He is disingenuous when he says this bill does nothing to solve problems. The nation’s support proves him wrong; 76% of all Americans, including 59% of Republicans, approve the bill.
This bill addresses the suffering the pandemic created: more than 540,000 deaths and over 10 million out of work. Eighty-three million people were unable to pay their bills or risk eviction. The food lines are real. The benefits from this bill are helping low and moderate-income folks by putting money into the economy to help our country recover from the pandemic.
The bill provides $130 billion to help schools to open, provides subsidies for child care, food assistance and rent assistance. It lowers costs under the Affordable Care Act, helping with the high costs of COVID care. It will cut child poverty in half by the end of 2021.
Congressman Graves is also disingenuous when he says the bill is too costly. But he did not object to the tax relief bill that provided unnecessary help to the richest people in the country.
Finally Congressman Graves said, “The science is clear. It’s time we started listening.” Where was his support for science when our former president was calling the pandemic a “hoax,” refused to wear a mask and advise we drink bleach?
However, Congressman Graves’ call for working together in Congress is a refreshing change from the past four years. Abraham Lincoln said, “The legitimate object of government is to do for people what they need to have done but cannot do … for themselves.”
The pandemic happened through no fault of the American people. This bill does what needs to be done.
Bernadine Kline
Liberty
