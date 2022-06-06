A bipartisan group of senators are finally meeting to discuss gun safety measures after the horrific massacre of 19 children in Uvalde, Texas, shoppers in a Buffalo, New York grocery store and doctors in a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma. But red flag laws, expanded background checks, enhanced school security, money for mental health services and safe storage laws are all too little too late.
What they are not discussing is the elephant in the room: guns. They are not discussing a complete ban on the AR-15, or a plan to buy back millions of AR-15s as was done in Australia or a plan to destroy the ammunition that even our "good guy" police forces are afraid of encountering.
Guns are now the leading cause of death in children. And those that survive mass shootings carry emotional scars for the rest of their lives. We are sacrificing future generations based on a false interpretation of the the Second Amendment that allows citizens to own lethal killing machines and to use them anytime, anyplace, anywhere.
The only way we are going to stop the madness is for the good guys with a vote to vote out the bad guys with a vote.
Bernadine Kline
Liberty
