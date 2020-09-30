Even though we are not gathering in a large group, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening in Liberty on Saturday, Oct. 10.
We are walking everywhere — on city sidewalks, hiking trails, paths and treadmills. I am joining others and walking to honor those we love who are currently battling Alzheimer’s, the sixth leading cause of death in America, while raising money toward finding a cure so others don’t have to face the same heartbreak as my family has.
This devastating disease has forever changed me.
The reason why I walk is to honor my mother, who suffered over 25 years from Alzheimer’s/dementia, living with the devastating impact of the disease; and to support others currently living with the disease, including a cousin.
For six years I have been walking in this meaningful event, serving on committees, raising awareness and funds for care, support and research for a cure to support the vision of “a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia."
I encourage everyone to get out and walk on Oct. 10, wear purple and fundraise so that some day we will be celebrating the first survivor of Alzheimer’s.
Register for Walk to End Alzheimer’s at alzwalkliberty.org. There you can also learn more about the drive-thru Promise Garden on walk day, where you will see hundreds of pinwheel flowers representing the different reasons why we all walk.
Walk with me. Together we can end Alzheimer’s.
Marty Berggren
Kearney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.