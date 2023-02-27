Thank you for having this section as a place to voice opinions and concerns. I would like to respond to Ms. (Catherine) Raine’s letter (printed in the Feb. 16 edition of Courier-Tribune). I too grew up in Liberty, and for most of my growing up, I paid no little attention to the cemetery. It is not an excuse, but maybe also the view of many residents of Liberty. It was not something to be celebrated or angry at, it just was.
The Confederate monument is not on the highest location in the cemetery, nor is it the tallest. Both those honors belong to the Alexander Doniphan grave, an obelisk marking the final resting place of a very successful local attorney, who defended the Mormon leader Joseph Smith, was one of the greatest military leaders of the Mexican War and had many other accomplishments, and was a slave owner.
In the April 13, 1939 issue of the Liberty Chronicle newspaper, it mentions local historical monuments, “ ... the site of Liberty Ladies College, 1890 to 1913, now the High School grounds; the Confederate monument in Fairview Cemetery, dedicated in 1904, the graves of Alexander Doniphan ... .”
I am not condoning slavery, Jim Crow or any other organization. You cannot compare Liberty to events in other parts of the South when it comes to this topic. Liberty is Liberty. Does it matter that there are more Union soldier burials in Fairview Cemetery or that during the entire Civil War, Liberty was occupied by the Union Army?
No evidence has been found in my research saying that the Union Army did anything to deter slavery. What is found is that slaves joined the Union Army or walked or rode a horse or something 15 miles west to the Kansas Territory.
The monument/grave marker, love it or hate it, but leave it be.
