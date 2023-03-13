A history lesson needs repeated. The U.S. divided when the southern states seceded from the U.S. due to disagreement with the north states over slavery. The south, Confederate white soldiers, fought and died to keep slaves. The north, Union white soldiers, fought and died to abolish slavery. The north won the war.
This was not a white-against-black war. It was a white-against-predominately-white war that freed Black slaves. This historical facts seems to have been forgotten.
Now to the here and now.
The statue of the Confederate soldier has stood in the Fairview Cemetery for well over a hundred years and has been viewed as a memorial to the dead. In all those years, its presence has never caused any problems.
Just recently, someone’s perception of the statue was it was put there in order to intimidate the African Americans living in Liberty and they demanded the city of Liberty take it down. The city government would need to declare ownership of the statue. That would be costly and add legal expense to the cost of taking it down, all funded by the taxpayers. Why would the city government even consider it?
Perception is in eye of the beholder. President Kennedy’s mother said, “A wound cannot heal if you keep picking at it.” “Blessed are the peacemakers,” said the Lord. I think Martin Luther King would agree with that.
Mass murders have been done by both Black and white hands. It’s time to stop finger-pointing and start working together to find solution to a racial division threatening our country.
We could start right here, with this statue. Will its removal solve anything or will it create a deeper wound?
A peaceful solution could be had using common sense and logic.
