A history lesson needs repeated. The U.S. divided when the southern states seceded from the U.S. due to disagreement with the north states over slavery. The south, Confederate white soldiers, fought and died to keep slaves. The north, Union white soldiers, fought and died to abolish slavery. The north won the war.

This was not a white-against-black war. It was a white-against-predominately-white war that freed Black slaves. This historical facts seems to have been forgotten.

