I've always believed the words of Abraham Lincoln from the Gettysburg Address that we are a government "of the people, by the people, and for the people." And for a democracy to function, the government must respect the voice of the people.
In more recent years, our democracy has been eroding. To understand how this happened, you need to go back to the early 20th century and Franklin Delano Roosevelt. FDR, faced with the Great Depression, embraced government that would regulate the excesses of business that drove the economy into the ground in the 1930s. His administration provided a basic social safety net and promoted infrastructure with his New Deal. These reforms lasted from 1933 to 1981.
These were the years when income and wealth were kept in check. These were also the years the government began to protect civil rights. Both parties supported FDR's vision and 80% of Americans still like what he accomplished.
Except for businessmen. They hated being regulated. They joined with racists who hated federal protection of civil rights and traditionalists who opposed women's rights. These groups set out to destroy what FDR created and what the former Democratic (Harry Truman and Lyndon Johnson) and Republican (Dwight Eisenhower) administrations built upon.
After Ronald Reagan was elected president, big business attacked the regulatory agencies that were put in place to protect our air, water, medicine, food production, agriculture, federal lands, transportation, etc. These agencies were systematically defunded as was government civil services. It took years to accomplish the damage. Their point was to prove that government doesn't work.
President Biden has been trying to rebuild a government of, by and for the people. And he's been making progress. At least Marjorie Taylor Greene, (R-GA) thought so when she inadvertently told the truth at a conference in Florida recently. She noted that the Biden administration has made "the largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs that is actually finishing what FDR started, LBJ expanded on, and Joe Biden is attempting to complete."
Greene called Biden's programs "socialism," which is incorrect. When government provides people with the things they can't provide for themselves, that is how government is supposed to work. Investing in programs that help working people is the best way to strengthen our economy and our democracy.
