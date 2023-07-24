I've always believed the words of Abraham Lincoln from the Gettysburg Address that we are a government "of the people, by the people, and for the people." And for a democracy to function, the government must respect the voice of the people.

In more recent years, our democracy has been eroding. To understand how this happened, you need to go back to the early 20th century and Franklin Delano Roosevelt. FDR, faced with the Great Depression, embraced government that would regulate the excesses of business that drove the economy into the ground in the 1930s. His administration provided a basic social safety net and promoted infrastructure with his New Deal. These reforms lasted from 1933 to 1981.

