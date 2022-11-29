Is filing the lawsuit to revest Block 174 and its grave marker to the dead veterans in Fairview Cemetery worth it?
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the mayor, councilmen and citizens of the city of Liberty, the city’s legal title. In reality, very few citizens of Liberty know about the grave marker let alone the lawsuit. Additionally, some of the people who have signed the petition demanding the removal of the grave marker do not live in Liberty and therefore do not pay city taxes. As a Liberty taxpayer, I am offended by this.
The revestment process usually means there are empty burial plots that have been abandoned or will not be used. However, it is the position of the owners, family and friends of Block 174 that this plot has not been abandoned and there are remains buried there.
The city has posted on a kiosk in Fairview/New Hope Cemetery that they will pay $75 to repurchase a plot. If Block 174 were empty of remains as some want us to believe, the city could recoup some of the money spent on the lawsuit from resales. But realistically, there is no possibility of recouping the taxpayers’ money because the plots in Block 174 are not empty.
Was there a cost-benefit analysis done before the decision was made to file the lawsuit? The lawsuit thus far has cost Liberty taxpayers $16,577.50. Depositions were taken and we have not yet seen the city lawyer’s expense for that day. What will be the final cost?
What do we know about the unknown costs to follow through on the inclusion group’s demand to remove the grave marker, heavy equipment costs, relocation costs and costs yet to be known? Not to mention, there would be disturbance of graves. There are usually unintended consequences to every decision, some good, some bad. Is it worth it?
Mayor and city Council members, in your quiet moments, have you ever allowed yourself to think “I wish we had never gone down this road?"
In the end, will the removal of a grave marker to dead veterans provide peace to those offended and bring about the desired intent of the lawsuit: ongoing racial reconciliation? What if this action does not provide the result they seek?
