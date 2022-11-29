Is filing the lawsuit to revest Block 174 and its grave marker to the dead veterans in Fairview Cemetery worth it?

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the mayor, councilmen and citizens of the city of Liberty, the city’s legal title. In reality, very few citizens of Liberty know about the grave marker let alone the lawsuit. Additionally, some of the people who have signed the petition demanding the removal of the grave marker do not live in Liberty and therefore do not pay city taxes. As a Liberty taxpayer, I am offended by this.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.