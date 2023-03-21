The recent passing of Angie Borgedalen, the longtime editor of the Liberty Tribune, stirred up a range of emotions, and is a reminder of the importance of local newspapers to the fabric of a community.

When I arrived in Liberty in 1990, working for another newspaper, the old Liberty Shopper News, Angie was one of many local journalists holding accountable the often dysfunctional workings of Clay County government. I like to think that the light she shed on the constant bickering and senseless shenanigans helped move our county closer to the overdue improvements we have seen very recently.

