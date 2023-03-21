The recent passing of Angie Borgedalen, the longtime editor of the Liberty Tribune, stirred up a range of emotions, and is a reminder of the importance of local newspapers to the fabric of a community.
When I arrived in Liberty in 1990, working for another newspaper, the old Liberty Shopper News, Angie was one of many local journalists holding accountable the often dysfunctional workings of Clay County government. I like to think that the light she shed on the constant bickering and senseless shenanigans helped move our county closer to the overdue improvements we have seen very recently.
Angie never shied away from difficult questions and she rarely cut anyone any slack, which is not easy at a small newspaper where political bullies try to flex their muscle.
She was a journalist from a different era, when the news hole was bigger, editorials were routine and more newspapers existed. Angie feared nothing. If she thought you were off your rocker, she would say so. In print.
I knew Angie as a peer in the journalism world and, for a while, we worked for the same company, Townsend Communications. We also shared an interest in the legacy of the outlaw Jesse James, whose exhumation in 1995 we covered for our respective newspapers.
Liberty was lucky to have Angie, and I hope we never take for granted what she accomplished. She helped improve our community.
We no longer have Angie, but we have her legacy. And I hope it’s something we all appreciate.
In a 2014 article announcing Angie’s departure from the Tribune, former Liberty Mayor Glenna Todd said Angie put her heart and soul into chasing down local news.
“She almost literally became synonymous with the Tribune,” Todd said.
