The Kearney Chamber of Commerce is proud to support the Kearney ballot question that will appear in front of voters on the Nov. 2 ballot. The chamber encourages residents to vote for the Kearney question, which will keep sales tax money in Kearney and will keep local businesses equal to out-of-state companies as well as generate funds for amenities and services.
The Chamber of Commerce recognizes how important this use tax initiative is to local businesses. We know that in an effort to save time and money, people sometimes shop online. However, when consumers shop online from out-of-state vendors for goods they can buy here in Kearney, it hurts residents, businesses and the city.
Currently companies outside of Missouri don’t pay local sales tax, which gives them an unfair advantage over our local businesses. This use tax initiative brings those tax dollars home to the people and businesses of Kearney.
The city of Kearney recognizes the importance of the use tax initiative to local businesses right on the use tax information webpage. The city knows that local businesses invest in the community in major ways. That is directly in line with the chamber’s first Pillar of Purpose, and it is extremely important to chamber members that we support local businesses.
Stacie Bratcher
executive director, Kearney Chamber of Commerce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.