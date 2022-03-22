I am encouraging all Kearney (fire district )voters to vote "yes" on Kearney fire district’s ballot question to increase the operating levy by 15 cents. The fire district levy was last increased in 2004.
Since that time, emergency response calls have more than doubled. While the district has continued to expand its staff to support our growing community, more resources are justified.
The fire district has continued to achieve lower fire ratings for the city and surrounding area. In 2004, the city’s ISO Fire rating was 5. In 2017, Kearney received a fire rating of 3, which ultimately translates into lower insurance premiums for us all.
The ambulance services provided by our fire district are outstanding. Staffed with career professionals, our community has the absolute best in emergency care.
A "yes" vote on the fire district question on April 5th is a great investment in our community, our property values and our public safety.
Randy Pogue
Kearney mayor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.