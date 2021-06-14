Thanks to a generous donation of $16,000 from Clay County Senior Services, the Kearney Senior Center has a beautiful new dining room floor. Our senior center is not just about food, it is a welcoming space for seniors to socialize, exercise, learn and receive nutritional meals. This floor will ensure that our center will continue to be a clean, safe space for years to come!
I cannot say enough about Clay County Senior Services. This $16,000 donation is in addition to the many thousands of dollars they allocate so that we can run our senior center and Meals on Wheels programs at the degree we provide. We are proud of the programs that we offer to our seniors, and Clay County Senior Services is the reason we can do it.
Come check out our beautiful center and all we have to offer.
Shawna Searcy
Kearney Community Foundation executive director
