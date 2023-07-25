We are about four weeks away from the familiar sounds of children returning to classes in Kearney School District. Work is well underway to help ensure we can provide every student outstanding educational experiences in a safe and nurturing environment. This is non-negotiable, which is why the KSD School Board members unanimously approved the Proposition S ballot measure for the Aug. 8 election, which if it passes, will increase the property tax levy by 45 cents.

The decision to seek a levy increase was not easy, but is — in our view — necessary. Public education is a rapidly changing landscape with many new challenges. For one thing, economic pressures have compelled private companies to raise wages for many workers. That in turn has impacted our ability to hire staff for critical positions, including custodial, maintenance and grounds jobs as well as the paraprofessionals who directly support instruction in the classroom. We simply will not be able to fill those openings if we don’t raise wages.

