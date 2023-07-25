We are about four weeks away from the familiar sounds of children returning to classes in Kearney School District. Work is well underway to help ensure we can provide every student outstanding educational experiences in a safe and nurturing environment. This is non-negotiable, which is why the KSD School Board members unanimously approved the Proposition S ballot measure for the Aug. 8 election, which if it passes, will increase the property tax levy by 45 cents.
The decision to seek a levy increase was not easy, but is — in our view — necessary. Public education is a rapidly changing landscape with many new challenges. For one thing, economic pressures have compelled private companies to raise wages for many workers. That in turn has impacted our ability to hire staff for critical positions, including custodial, maintenance and grounds jobs as well as the paraprofessionals who directly support instruction in the classroom. We simply will not be able to fill those openings if we don’t raise wages.
A similar situation exists regarding teacher salaries. One of the main reasons why we have such great schools is because we have talented, experienced teachers. Currently, we are falling behind in our compensation. As a specific example, a KSD teacher with 15 years of experience and a master’s degree can make about $15,000 more by taking a position with another district in this area. We acutely need to increase our salaries across the board for our staff.
As a school board, we’ve been very conservative with taxpayer money, and that will continue to be the case. We work closely with the district administration to help ensure that we are operating efficiently and effectively. If Proposition S is approved, it will raise approximately $2.2 million that we will use to hire three additional safety and security staff members and increase salaries for our team. Our levy rate will be just 1 cent more than Excelsior Springs’ and it will be eighth out of our 12 peer districts.
We have among the best schools in the region, state and nation because our community values and supports public education. Our students are performing well. Many families move and raise their kids here because of KSD. The board is very appreciative of the ongoing support from our residents for our staff and students. A vote for Proposition S is an investment in our continued success in the future.
