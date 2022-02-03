Since June of 2020, there has been not a “dispute,” but an all-out attack on cemetery block 174 in Fairview Cemetery in Liberty, Missouri by a small countywide group who call themselves "Inclusion."
It seems their purpose is to tear down and tear apart, not bring together or show tolerance. (This effort) has managed to get the mayor of Liberty and six of eight councilmen to file a lawsuit in the name of citizens of Liberty, using city taxpayer money to employ the city of Liberty attorney to what appears to represent a countywide representative group’s agenda. Basically, Inclusion seeks to divide Liberty while the Liberty citizen taxpayers foot the bill.
Cemetery block 174 is a communal resting place for veterans and their families who fought a war from 1861 to 1865. It is the resting place for local dead veterans. For generations, family members have come to Block 174 to visit their family graves and they continue to visit and pay their respects to this day.
Basically, Inclusion, the Liberty mayor and six of eight council members want to remove the names and memories of those known buried there. Where is the decency in this? Where is the morality?
Block 174 is a deeded, privately-owned grave plot. As citizens of Liberty, we need to be afraid, very afraid of this action. This is private property with a deed. If Inclusion, the Liberty mayor and six of eight council members continue, no gravestone or grave is safe. Who’s grave is next? Grandma’s? Your child's? Doniphan? Dougherty? Your private property?
Citizens of Liberty, we are better than this. Let the living stand up and Liberty stand up.
Gieselle Fest
Liberty
