In response to the article "Petition seeks removal of Confederate soldier statue," no one person, community or different shade of brown has the right to dictate this wonderful country's history. The good, the bad and the ugly is what brought us freedom.
I don't care that this statue (in Liberty's Fairview & New Hope Cemeteries) is Confederate. It is my history and your history. Get beyond yourself and stop thinking this country is about you because it is not.
This country is about one race: the human race. "People of color," terminology used to depict a sector of our society over another, does not exist. Look in the mirror; all of us have color, which is a different shade of brown.
A Confederate soldier statue is not about Black Lives Matter. All lives matter, past present and future. I am grateful for the statues and historical record that depict our history.
I would not have known that my Christian forefathers were impaled on stakes and lit on fire to act as street lights had it not been for the historical record. I would not have known the plight of my Native American forefathers and how all the lands they owned were taken from them had it not been for the historical record.
Does that mean I need to loot, destroy and claim oppression? No. Does that mean I have the right to remove every street lamp because my forefather was impaled? No. Does that mean I get to have your house because the land it sits on was taken from my Native American forefathers? No. History is the past that teaches us to do better for the future.
Move on and treat each other with kindness and respect. If you still want to scream and holler about your right to rewrite our history, go hug a Native American. They were here first.
Kristy Hobbs
Smithville
