Family-owned businesses like mine are struggling in this economy and we need leaders in Jefferson City to take real action to support our state’s small businesses. One solution that would make a huge difference is for the Missouri legislature to support allowing video lottery terminals in small businesses like mine.

Boozers, my bar and grill in Liberty, is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. We were forced to close for months. When we finally did reopen, we had the increased expenses of expanding our outdoor area to follow ever-changing rules and regulations. Once we thought we had weathered the COVID storm, we are being hit with rising prices due to inflation.

