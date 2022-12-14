Family-owned businesses like mine are struggling in this economy and we need leaders in Jefferson City to take real action to support our state’s small businesses. One solution that would make a huge difference is for the Missouri legislature to support allowing video lottery terminals in small businesses like mine.
Boozers, my bar and grill in Liberty, is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. We were forced to close for months. When we finally did reopen, we had the increased expenses of expanding our outdoor area to follow ever-changing rules and regulations. Once we thought we had weathered the COVID storm, we are being hit with rising prices due to inflation.
Our grill offerings represent 50% of our business and costs have gone through the roof. We are paying about triple of what we were paying two years ago, while still doing everything we can to keep prices as low as possible for our customers. On top of everything else, we needed a new roof this year, which together with a new AC system and regular equipment maintenance to keep our facility in prime condition has created even more expenses.
Video lottery terminals would create a new revenue stream for our business and help us at least break even. We currently have a bowling machine and one pool table, which our customers love. Video gaming would be a perfect match for us, and we have the space to make sure this gaming is operated securely and safely.
Beyond additional revenue for us, video gaming would mean additional revenue for our local community, public education for Missouri kids and veterans who served our country in uniform. It would also help support one of the main reasons I opened my small business in the first place, which is to support causes and charities that make a difference.
Our bar and grill recently completed our 12th annual event for Children’s Medical Network and we are constantly hosting motorcycle runs and many more activities that support our community. We will continue to support these causes in good times and bad, but it’s time for the Missouri legislature to take action to support working families.
As a mother of five, owner of a woman-owned small business, I urge the Missouri legislature to support small businesses by supporting legislation allowing video gaming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.