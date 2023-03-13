I am a descendant of a past mayor of Liberty and of four sheriffs of Clay County.
My great-grandfather, John Samuel Thomason, was a captain of one company of the Paw Paw Militia, a mixture of Confederate- and Union-sympathizing soldiers who protected Clay and Platte counties from marauders coming in from Kansas who intended harm to Missouri farmers and communities.
I revere my paternal heritage. I believe they deserve this community's respect and honor as the memorial in Fairview Cemetery represents my family and the families of many, many others whose ancestors served our community's liberties and freedoms in the past.
Casting a blanket of shame and dishonor on those of our past history reveals a poisonous miasma of myopia in the eyes of those so projecting hatred and beams of disrespect and disregard. Shame on you who so declare.
Honor to our African descendants has come and will come for their greater glory and deserving. Removing memorials does not serve their better good, shows deficiency of insight and enlarged awareness of our country's historical complexity.
God grant that we may be a peaceful, nondestructive community of loving brothers and sisters.
Destructive (Acts)
Tearing down long-standing memorials are clearly destructive acts that some will endorse with little thought or feeling for the impetus behind such memorials and the high regard that was bestowed on those who previously pledged loyalty to causes since denied:
"Let us tear these memorials down" eviscerates long-standing family loyalties and the love that entwines those to their ancestors of blood:
Such destructivity is egregious — is mindless of Christ's love that is enjoined upon us by the son who said:
