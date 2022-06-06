This past Saturday, the county celebrated 200 years of our founding. I was rather disappointed at the lack of people who showed up and lack of celebrating as we did in 1972 with a weekslong celebration and had more county participation.
The volunteer committee, the (Clay County) Archives and the (Clay County) Museum have done an amazing job to bring attention to our anniversary and I have no idea the number of hours (put in). Please be sure to thank them and visit the museum and also view the videos on our history at the Archives' Facebook page. I ask the Liberty Fall Festival committee to work in the Clay County 200 years somehow and bring more attention to our wonderful county. It will reach more people.
With that said, how many of us were born during the festivities in June 1972? My parents brought me home from the hospital the day of the parade. Are there any other 50-year persons out there from June 1972?
Lastly, being a historian, I would like to draw attention to the fact that as of July 1, Liberty will be 200 years old. (It is) the county seat of Clay County. While the town of Liberty was not incorporated until 1829, It was officially platted and recorded on July 1, 1822. The owners of the property, John Owens and Charles McGee were paid $100 for the 50 acres of land that made up the original town.
Let's be proud of our "town, now city" and Clay County on their 200th year. Happy birthday to both.
Christopher Harris
Liberty
