Back in the mid ‘60s, I was in college in a small Baptist college in the south. This was a time when the college was beginning to integrate. I was also appointed drum major for the college band.
My responsibilities as drum major were to lead the band on the football field during football season and the pep band during basketball season. I enjoyed my tenure as drum major.
During basketball season, we played upbeat-tempo numbers to get the crowd involved in the game and to increase their excitement. Our school did not have a fight song, so we played fight songs from other colleges and universities such as "On Wisconsin," "Ole Norte Dame" and other, very lively tunes such as "Dixieland." We had a good band and did a great job of stirring up emotions to support our team.
One night, the head cheerleader came to me and told me that there was a problem. She told me that one of the cheerleaders, who happened to be African American, one of the first in the college, was offended by our playing the great song "Dixieland." Now, I had sung that song since I was a child and had played it hundreds of times as a member of my high school and now college band.
I did not understand how playing this or any piece would offend anyone. But then, too, I was not African American. So, I agreed, and from then on, whenever I directed the pep band, we did not play "Dixieland." I did not understand, but I stopped conducting that piece because it was the right thing to do.
With regard to the statue in the Liberty cemetery, I believe it should come down because it is the right thing to do.
Just as I did not understand how playing a piece was hurtful to someone because of their race, I did what I thought was the right thing to do. I feel like it is the same with the statue. It is time to honor those that believe it is an anathema to them and do what is right.
