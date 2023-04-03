Back in the mid ‘60s, I was in college in a small Baptist college in the south. This was a time when the college was beginning to integrate. I was also appointed drum major for the college band.

My responsibilities as drum major were to lead the band on the football field during football season and the pep band during basketball season. I enjoyed my tenure as drum major.

