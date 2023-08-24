I read with interest the reporting in the Courier-Tribune of the Aug. 14 City Council meeting where there are continued disruptions over the Confederate cemetery monument in block 174 of the Fairview/New Hope Cemetery. The city is seeking revestment to take legal ownership of the property in question. A trial date is set for Feb. 5, 2024 to resolve the issue.
I've lived in Liberty for 30 years. While getting to know my new state, I happened upon the Confederate Cemetery in Higginsville, MO (now called the Confederate Memorial run by the state of Missouri). The sexton told us that to people in the South, it isn't called the Civil War. It is called the "War of Northern Aggression." That was the first time I had ever heard the Civil War described that way. I learned that slavery was the reason we fought the Civil War.
I was taught the truth. When I visited the Civil War Museum in Richmond, VA, I read the South Carolina Declaration of Secession that states clearly slavery was the main reason they were seceding.
In the latter part of the 1800s and first couple decades of the 1900s, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a white Southern women's group, were deeply involved in spreading the "Lost Cause" myth that, which among other ideologies, held slavery was beneficial for all involved. The UDC was successful in erecting Confederate monuments throughout the South and spreading that myth.
After the 2015 mass shooting of Black people in the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charles, South Carolina, Confederate monuments began coming down in earnest. The Department of Defense ordered the Confederate monument in Arlington National Cemetery to be removed by Jan. 1, 2024, and noted that "The decision is part of an ongoing movement to rethink how the United States remembers the Confederacy."
Monuments help us recognize our history and those who deserve honor. Supporters of keeping these monuments insist that removing them erases history. But once you understand that the very intent of these monuments was to confuse and erase history, Americans all over the nation have opted for the truth of the Civil War. And as each monument is removed, that difficult history is finally being told.
Perhaps a better home for the Confederate monument in our city would be the Confederate Memorial in Higginsville, MO.
