I read with interest the reporting in the Courier-Tribune of the Aug. 14 City Council meeting where there are continued disruptions over the Confederate cemetery monument in block 174 of the Fairview/New Hope Cemetery. The city is seeking revestment to take legal ownership of the property in question. A trial date is set for Feb. 5, 2024 to resolve the issue.

I've lived in Liberty for 30 years. While getting to know my new state, I happened upon the Confederate Cemetery in Higginsville, MO (now called the Confederate Memorial run by the state of Missouri). The sexton told us that to people in the South, it isn't called the Civil War. It is called the "War of Northern Aggression." That was the first time I had ever heard the Civil War described that way. I learned that slavery was the reason we fought the Civil War.

