Anna Marie Martin served on Liberty’s city council for 12 years. One of her great contributions of public service during that time was leading the effort to make Liberty a smoke-free city for employees at work and the customers who shopped locally. Anna Marie cares about public service and about public health.
She is up for reelection to serve on the Liberty Hospital Board and she has certainly earned my support on April 6.
Her spirit of public service is confirmed by her three terms on the city council, as a member of the Liberty Housing Authority and her years of professional work as a critical care nurse at Liberty Hospital.
During times of pandemic and the ever-changing nature of health care in our country, we need only the best serving on the Hospital Board — looking after us as patrons, creating a best-possible environment for those who work there, and to continue the hospital as a strong part of the Liberty area.
I appreciate Anna Marie Martin and the way she influences our city. I hope you will join me in supporting her for continued service on the Liberty Hospital Board on April 6.
Harold A. Phillips
Liberty First Ward councilman
