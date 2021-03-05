On May 30, 2016, my life changed forever. After years of a brave struggle, my sweet husband, Councilman Jeff Moore, died of pancreatic cancer. Following his death, Mayor (Lyndell) Brenton asked me to assume Jeff’s seat on the Liberty City Council. I was honored to be asked and graciously accepted.
Less than one year later, I ran for reelection and won. The citizens of Liberty have been indescribably gracious to me and I have been honored to serve as their councilperson. I feel both lucky and proud to say that I am a part of this wonderful community.
After much soul searching, I have made the decision not to run for another term. While it was a privilege to serve, it is now time for a new generation to take their place in the chair that Jeff and I were honored to occupy. My daughter, Amanda Moore Medlock has decided to run for this seat and I am proud to endorse her.
Amanda has been a lifelong resident of Liberty and is a graduate of Liberty High School. She has a love for Liberty and has chosen to make Liberty her home and the place where she is raising her children. She is also a local business owner and understands the suffering of business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic. She wants to find a solution to help struggling small businesses as they are the backbone of Liberty’s economy.
Amanda is also a strong supporter of Liberty’s police and fire departments. Liberty has struggled to pay our police officers and fire personnel competitive wages. She wants to develop and implement a permanent solution to the police and fire funding issues so that we can do right by our first responders who risk their lives every day to protect the Liberty community.
Amanda is a strong and honorable woman, and I ask you to please support her with your vote.
Rae Moore
Liberty
