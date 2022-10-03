Recently, the library board arbitrarily trimmed $1.3 million from our libraries’ budget, which is going to affect not only adequate staffing but essential community services ("Library board rolls back tax levy, cuts $1.3 million from revenues, printed Sept. 22, 2022 in the Courier-Tribune).
Also troubling, some library board members are attempting to undermine trust in how our libraries are using the tax levy increase we voted to give them when we passed Prop L six years ago. They decided to give $60,000 to an independent expert to analyze and evaluate library expenditures, which only serves to create doubt in how our libraries are using the money we voted to give them to allocate on our behalf.
It didn’t appear to matter to them that our libraries have earned an excellent rating from the Government Finance Officers Association for the past 11 years or that the community has been well-served since Prop L passed.
I believe some board members intended to cast doubt on the budgeting process much as we’ve seen done by those audits used to discredit the presidential election searching for election fraud, which never materialized. Remember those cyber ninjas?
Libraries are more than storage spaces for books. Libraries make democracy work by providing access to information so citizens can make better decisions in how we govern ourselves. They are centers for professional development, job assistance; provide access to technology, health care help; teach English to our newest citizens; and provide a safe space for people facing persecution.
Libraries welcome everyone regardless of race, gender, religion or income. And that may be why our libraries are being vilified nationally for following the values of the American Library Association’s standards from hiring practices and diversity training to learning about our history and our world.
These same board members questioning how the library spends our money are the same ones at odds with the values of the American Library Association’s standards for hiring practices and diversity training. Once again, the intent is to raise fears, create doubt, heighten prejudices and foster division in our communities.
It goes without saying that libraries are a threat to some in our midst because they preserve our history, expose misinformation and support truth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.