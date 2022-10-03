Recently, the library board arbitrarily trimmed $1.3 million from our libraries’ budget, which is going to affect not only adequate staffing but essential community services ("Library board rolls back tax levy, cuts $1.3 million from revenues, printed Sept. 22, 2022 in the Courier-Tribune).

Also troubling, some library board members are attempting to undermine trust in how our libraries are using the tax levy increase we voted to give them when we passed Prop L six years ago. They decided to give $60,000 to an independent expert to analyze and evaluate library expenditures, which only serves to create doubt in how our libraries are using the money we voted to give them to allocate on our behalf.

