Public libraries are an essential part of our modern society. From the founding the first American library by Benjamin Franklin over 200 years ago until today, public libraries are a growing, vital part of our communities.

Today's libraries are where our communities come together. Libraries provide children with their first exposure to books; teach parents how to safely navigate the internet with their children; provide small business owners with information on how to turn a profit; and provide students young and old with the skills they need to find, use and evaluate information. Our libraries are as essential in the information age as schools, sanitation, public safety and health care.

