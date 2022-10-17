Public libraries are an essential part of our modern society. From the founding the first American library by Benjamin Franklin over 200 years ago until today, public libraries are a growing, vital part of our communities.
Today's libraries are where our communities come together. Libraries provide children with their first exposure to books; teach parents how to safely navigate the internet with their children; provide small business owners with information on how to turn a profit; and provide students young and old with the skills they need to find, use and evaluate information. Our libraries are as essential in the information age as schools, sanitation, public safety and health care.
Sadly, our public library system is being damaged by those appointed to represent us as trustees to the Mid-Continent Public Library Board. All four Clay County representatives, Ronald Thiewes, Michell Wycoff, Noelle Stepp and Lori LeMunyon voted to decrease funding available for our libraries. Their actions are precipitating a loss of access, a loss of programs and decreased resources for our Clay County citizens.
As a community, we have done a great job in creating a Clay County that is attractive to employers and families. The Mid-Continent Public Library is a significant part of that success. That is why, in 2016, Clay County voters, by an overwhelming margin, approved Proposition L that increased funding for our Mid-Continent library so they would continue to grow their programs. These recent actions by our library board trustees seek to overturn the will of the people and ignore the wishes of the voters of Clay County.
Our trustees must explain these cuts and how they fit into their vision of the future of the Mid-Continent library system. All of us in Clay County deserve better.
