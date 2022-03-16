I just read the anodyne version of Director Steven Potter’s resignation from Mid-Continent Library in the March 10 Courier-Tribune. There’s more to the story.
On Feb. 28, the editorial board of the Kansas City Star explained the real reason Mr. Potter decided to leave and it is disturbing.
Mr. Potter is resigning because he can no longer justify the direction the board of trustees are taking the library. Some of the trustees are intent on pulling books and material they disagree with off the shelves. In other words, if the material doesn’t comply with their conservative ideas on religion, politics or social beliefs, it will not be allowed.
They refuse to accept diversity, equality and inclusion in library hiring or in the books or programs offered to the public. Some trustees have attacked hiring more people of color as “Marxist." One trustee went so far as to say diversity is unconstitutional. That doesn’t even make sense in the United States of America, where our Constitution specifically protects everyone’s right to live in liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Director Potter’s resignation was a principled choice rather than succumb to an ideology of misinformation and willful ignorance. A famous post-WWII poem, “First They Came" by Pastor Martin Niemoller, who experienced evil in Nazi Germany firsthand, is a warning on how easily evil creeps into a society when good people do nothing.
We are better than this.
Bernadine Kline
Liberty
