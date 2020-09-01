To Rep. James Neely of Missouri’s House District 8,
I read in your (capitol report newsletter published by the Courier-Tribune ) Aug. 20 that "state leaders" were concerned/opposed to Medicaid expansion because of the supposed cost of this service. Meanwhile, 53% of the voters favored expansion.
I take issue with the question of affordability because, under expansion, more than 225,000 Missourians would have some health care coverage. Those who are healthy can work and benefit the state economy and stay out of personal debt. Small hospitals could survive and serve the people in their area, and larger hospitals would not have to cut their services.
The state would benefit through taxes and otherwise, with more people having jobs and being able to contribute to the economy and not be wards of the state in other ways.
I think it's a no-brainer, the overall benefit that Missourians would achieve in comparison with the possible costs. Those in, now, 38 states realize that.
I suggest that all representatives think through issues by themselves and not depend on the executive branches of the state and federal government for their directions.
David “Scoop” Peery
former publisher of The Smithville Herald
