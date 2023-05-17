You wouldn’t know it, but 13 former residents of Kearney, Holt and Paradise sacrificed their lives in five modern wars over four generations.
Ten of them lie largely forgotten in local cemeteries; three others are buried or recognized far away — one in Arlington Cemetery and two overseas, both of whom have never had their remains recovered. To all but their families, they remain essentially nameless. They deserve better.
There are those of us who would like to make them known by possibly erecting a fallen warriors’ memorial in a prominent location. It is high time that a permanent, public tribute be placed to honor their memories so all residents cam come to know their names. It has been 105 years since the first among them was killed and 12 years since the last lost his life. The time is long overdue to recognize them all.
Local Gold Star families made an unimaginable sacrifice when they lost their sons, husbands and brothers in war. Communities owe it to them to acknowledge that sacrifice by never forgetting. This is part of an unwritten compact between citizen-soldiers and hometown residents.
Eligibility for inclusion on such a memorial could include anyone with confirmed connections to these three communities who was a member of the Armed Forces and was killed in war or died while on active duty since 1917. This could include those who died later as a direct result of physical wounds sustained in combat or of accidental bodily injuries suffered while serving on active duty.
Research so far has revealed the names of 13 Afghanistan, Vietnam, Korea, WWII and WWI area servicemen who died defending their country. But there could easily be more not yet found. Over the decades of the Cold War (1945-1991) and peacetime, many thousands of Americans died in service. We wouldn’t want to miss a military member who possibly died during these eras.
Memorial Day 2023 is an appropriate time not only to remember the fallen, but to make a commitment to permanently honor them. There is no better way to do this than with a heartfelt memorial dedicated by the community.
