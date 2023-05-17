You wouldn’t know it, but 13 former residents of Kearney, Holt and Paradise sacrificed their lives in five modern wars over four generations.

Ten of them lie largely forgotten in local cemeteries; three others are buried or recognized far away — one in Arlington Cemetery and two overseas, both of whom have never had their remains recovered. To all but their families, they remain essentially nameless. They deserve better.

