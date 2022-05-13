I was confused when I read Rick Boswell’s March 14, 2022, comments in “Confederate monument supporters shouldn’t tout trampled rights" in the Courier-Tribune.
Does he believe the South is still succeeded? Does he believe that because of this historical event the South and supporters of the preservation of this time in our past should continue to be punished and not have First and Fifth Amendment rights? Does he believe that the South, and in particular, supporters of the Confederate monument, no longer have a voice because it is different from his narrative?
Regardless of your position on the Civil War between the North and the South, we are now referred to as the United States of America. I understand this to mean that all citizens of the United States of America share the same rights.
A group of enlightened leaders, organizations and citizens have decided that they know better than anyone else how Liberty should think and operate. They want to educate the rest of us to their enlightened view and historical context. But the intent seems to be to remove the information, people or monuments they don’t like.
While Rick Boswell is chuckling, he has missed the real issue: If the mayor can stop one group’s dissent, the mayor may try to remove the citizens’ participation time during the council meetings for all citizens on any topic. Would Rick Boswell be OK with that?
Wake up citizens of Liberty!
If you have a dissenting voice, some think you don’t share the same rights as other citizens. I, for one, will continue to work with the Liberty City Council to ensure the monument remains.
Sharon Fiene
Liberty
