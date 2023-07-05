I agree with the Missouri Senate Bill 24, the “Missouri First Responder Mental Health Initiative Act” that gives first responders approved FDA drugs to administer in order to block opioid overdose effects.
The National Institute on Drug Abuse reported that drug overdoses that involved synthetic opioids from 2019 to 2021 rose to 106,000 deaths (National Institutes on Health 2023). Drugs like fentanyl are on the rise. Approximately 70,000 people in the U.S. had a fentanyl-related drug overdose death in 2021 (NIH 2023). Methamphetamines increased with over 32,500 overdose deaths in 2021, which is a big jump from 1999 where a reported 547 psychostimulant overdoses took place (NIH, 2023).
Naloxone or Narcan is an important drug for those in an opioid overdose. Narcan will give first responders the potential to save more lives. Narcan can be administered in the form of nasal spray, which is safe and easy to use. This is a necessity for first responders to carry. The medical benefits outweigh the risks associated with Narcan.
I became a nurse because of a deep compassion for people and desire to seek change where it is needed in order to adequately care for patients. Putting FDA-approved drugs in the hands of the people we trust to respond first in critical situations has the potential to save lives and give aid in the decrease of the drastic climb in opioid related deaths.
I can imagine that many first responders took their positions because they desire to do good. Imagine showing up to a scene of an acute opioid overdose and you’re the first one there. In your training, you recognize small pupils, confusion and shallow breaths, then suddenly loss of consciousness and bluish skin tones. If this bill passed, you could administer Narcan and maybe save their life.
