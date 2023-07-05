I agree with the Missouri Senate Bill 24, the “Missouri First Responder Mental Health Initiative Act” that gives first responders approved FDA drugs to administer in order to block opioid overdose effects.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse reported that drug overdoses that involved synthetic opioids from 2019 to 2021 rose to 106,000 deaths (National Institutes on Health 2023). Drugs like fentanyl are on the rise. Approximately 70,000 people in the U.S. had a fentanyl-related drug overdose death in 2021 (NIH 2023). Methamphetamines increased with over 32,500 overdose deaths in 2021, which is a big jump from 1999 where a reported 547 psychostimulant overdoses took place (NIH, 2023).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.