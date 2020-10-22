So far, Nicole Galloway talks a good game. But, as far as the citizens of Clay County are concerned, she does not walk a good game.
The Clay County audit has languished, it seems, forever while she has pursues and attends to other business. It seems the office of governor is much more important to Nicole than tending to the business at hand, completing a job the citizens of Clay County asked for, the audit of Clay County.
Why aren't some of the Clay County administrators in jail for contempt of court? Surely, two years is enough time to complete an audit. Or, at the very least, put someone in jail as an expression of good faith to the citizens of Clay County.
Remember, Nov. 3 is a time to express your opinion of the job Galloway has done for the citizens of Clay County. So far, we should not be impressed.
As governor, would she act in the same manner, with nothing to be gained?
Skip Speer
Kansas City
