On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Clay County voters have several important ballot questions to decide, including Proposition A.
I will be voting "no" on Proposition A because it will cut at least $1.7 million annually in vital funding to our Clay County school districts, cities, roads, libraries, health centers and public agencies that maintain infrastructure and provide critical public safety services.
What is Proposition A? The Clay County Commission voted 2-1 to propose a 10% reduction of the commercial surtax to $1.44 per $100 of assessed valuation and now the citizens of Clay County will vote on it Nov. 8.
Proposition A will only benefit commercial property owners, less than 4% of Clay County, not homeowners in Clay County or most small business owners.
Over the past 10 years, many businesses and families have discovered that Clay County is a great place to grow and thrive because of our great schools, and quality public services.
The architects of Proposition A argue that Clay County’s continued growth trajectory will compensate for this reduction in the surtax base rate. From my experience, you cannot grow yourself out of a revenue reduction — you can only cut your way out of a revenue reduction.
Clay County is growing and more businesses and residents bring higher demands on public services, aging infrastructure and limited resources.
Proposition A would hurt the families and small businesses of Clay County by defunding our high-quality schools and public services such as police, fire, infrastructure, mental health services, roads, public health, libraries and more.
I will be voting "no" on Proposition A as it will cut approximately $750,000 in funding to my children’s school district and over $84,000 in funding to the police, fire, parks and library that serve and protect my family in North Kansas City.
I will be voting "no" because I believe strong school systems and quality public services are essential to continuing the growth trajectory Clay County has been on.
I hope you will join me in voting "no" on Proposition A, a tax cut that benefits a few commercial property owners by sacrificing services for families in Clay County.
