Editor’s Note: This letter is in response to a story originally published by the Kansas City Beacon that was shared as part of a content exchange on the Courier-Tribune’s website on Jan. 10. The story headline is “State control of Kansas City’s police has roots in the Civil War.”
The writer states that in 1861, Missouri State Guardsmen at Camp Jackson near St. Louis conspired to acquire a U.S. armory arsenal for the purpose of arming Confederate soldiers and the guardsmen sequestering by U.S. Army forces prevented Missouri from joining the Confederacy. And the story implies that state municipal police control in Kansas City is a root cause for urban perception of improper law enforcement across the nation.
Following Missouri Gov. Claiborne Jackson’s call for troops, volunteers for the Missouri State Guard assembled in Jefferson City. Missouri State Guard Commanding Officer Sterling Price met with U.S. General William Harney. They made a formal agreement Missouri would remain neutral in the coming Civil War like Kentucky. Harney agreed not to invade with U.S. occupation forces if Price would and did send his volunteers home.
Prominent Union supporters in St. Louis got Harney relieved of command. Capt. Nathaniel Lyon was appointed and promptly reneged all agreements.
Lyon used his forces to overrun Missouri State Guard Camp Jackson, seizing arms and prisoners. Camp Jackson never had enough soldiers to take the St. Louis armory and they had been under strict orders to camp and drill only.
After declining additional peace and neutrality overtures from Price and Gov. Jackson, Lyon invaded with all the troops he had. He deposed the state legislature and governor in Jefferson City, forcibly occupying the state for the next 16 years. The lives of roughly 25,000 U.S. and Confederate State Missouri soldiers and civilians could have been saved had the neutrality agreement been kept for the war.
Also, had Price retained the assembled troops he originally had, the Missouri State Guard would have been able to repel Lyon’s invasion. Price would then have directed the state guard to seize the St. Louis arsenal that had been moved across the river into Illinois. Missouri would have called for another formal secession convention. The state would have voted to join the Confederacy.
Claims of Basil Duke’s Minutemen being white supremacists is highly inaccurate and part of common historical reinterpretation. The post-war voter suppression noted in the story came from northern supported reconstructed Missouri government failure.
I say all citizens get to vote, now and forever, period!
Urban perception of improper law enforcement remains the biggest municipal policing challenge across the nation. The actual root of that perception was not a Confederate-leaning 1861 Missouri governor’s effort to gain law enforcement support.
