Did you have concerns about the 2020 election and whether votes were correctly counted and certified?
Former Attorney General William Barr stated there was no widespread election fraud that could change the election outcome. Former Vice President Mike Pence presided over the counting of the electoral votes. More than 60 lawsuits were filed challenging the results, all rejected by the courts.
Sadly, many Americans still did not believe or accept the results, rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, resulting in death and injury during this failed attempt to stop the legal work of Congress to certify the Electoral College. This is not the sign of a healthy democracy.
It is a federal felony to obstruct or disrupt the official election process. The Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act enact commonsense and proven national standards to protect our freedom to vote, protect election workers, reduce dark money in politics, ban partisan gerrymandering and preserve election records. These bills should be top priority.
Considering the challenges and violence we witnessed following the 2020 election, why wouldn’t we grab the chance now to set national standards to safeguard our democratic process and democracy itself?
The Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act are nonpartisan; they're fair treatment for every eligible voter. It’s smart to have national standards for us to safely and freely cast our ballots and ensure every vote is counted.
Our senators need to stop stalling, quit taking recess and start working to deliver. Let them hear from you, call Sen. Roy Blunt at 471-7141 and Josh Hawley at 960-4694.
Beth Franklin
Plattsburg
