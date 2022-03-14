After reading about the departure of the Liberty North High School football coach to Oregon, will the committee responsible do their due diligence and use the Rooney Rule as a guideline to hire (The Rooney Rule requires teams to interview at least one ethnic-minority candidate when hiring a new head coach)?
Ten to one says the next coach is Caucasian.
Although not exactly the same, the city getting rid of a statue half of Liberty knew nothing about and in return the district hiring a white coach?
We shall see.
Jim Urkevich
Liberty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.